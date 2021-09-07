Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 18.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 253,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in H&R Block by 60.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,635,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,648,000 after buying an additional 616,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

