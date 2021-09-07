Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.