Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.