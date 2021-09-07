Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 12.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $478.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.72 and its 200 day moving average is $471.63. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

