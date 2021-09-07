Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,023 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

