Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

