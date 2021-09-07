Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

