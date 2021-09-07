Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

