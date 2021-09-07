Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.1% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 97,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

