Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Increased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.92. 22,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average is $202.57. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $123.16 and a one year high of $213.67.

