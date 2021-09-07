Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13.

