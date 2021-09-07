Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $309.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

