Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,052,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

