US Bancorp DE Takes $2.23 Million Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,251 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5,637.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

BATS IGRO opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

