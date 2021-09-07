US Bancorp DE Purchases 46,673 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

