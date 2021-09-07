US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

