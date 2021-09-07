US Bancorp DE Has $2.14 Million Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

