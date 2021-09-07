Urus (URUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00749272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

