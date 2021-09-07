Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $257.11

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $257.11 and last traded at $256.34, with a volume of 31033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.29.
UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
