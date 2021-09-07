Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $257.11

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $257.11 and last traded at $256.34, with a volume of 31033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.29.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

