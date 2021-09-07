United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

