Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.