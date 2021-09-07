UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $274,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

