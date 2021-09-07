ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £14,715.48 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

Shares of ULS Technology stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 77 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 107,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.44. The company has a market cap of £49.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

