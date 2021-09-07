UBU Finance Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. UBU Finance has a market cap of $204,327.02 and approximately $44,535.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00743610 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,165,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,167,833 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

