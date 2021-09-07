U Network Market Capitalization Reaches $7.54 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. U Network has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, U Network has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
