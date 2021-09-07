Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) vs. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 204.49% 16.29% 1.89% STORE Capital 31.39% 4.60% 2.56%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Two Harbors Investment and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 7 2 0 2.22 STORE Capital 0 6 1 0 2.14

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and STORE Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.89 -$1.63 billion $0.78 8.35 STORE Capital $694.27 million 14.05 $212.61 million $1.83 19.70

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of STORE Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

