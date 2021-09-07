Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. 7,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.