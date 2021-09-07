Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

NYSE GM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 253,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684,499. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

