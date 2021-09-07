Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.83. 343,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334,084. The company has a market cap of $279.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

