Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,140 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.