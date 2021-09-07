Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,265 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 829,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,178,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

