Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.73. Tuya shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 6,056 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth about $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $69,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $60,249,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

