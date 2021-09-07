TrustVerse Market Cap Hits $8.49 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $533,637.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00017663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00152961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.43 or 0.00766996 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

