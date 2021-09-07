Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Trinseo worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after buying an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.