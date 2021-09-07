TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.