Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.