Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

TREVF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

