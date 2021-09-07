Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

