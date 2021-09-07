Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $64.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

