Tranche Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,029.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $13.47 million and $118,029.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.