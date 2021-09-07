Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.82. 94,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $448,884,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,357,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

