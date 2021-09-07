Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 83,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

