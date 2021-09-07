Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,259 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

