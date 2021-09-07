Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,776 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2,184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

IWP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,969. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

