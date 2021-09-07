Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,019 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 346.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

