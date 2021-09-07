Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,846 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 44.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

