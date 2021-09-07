Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 7,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

