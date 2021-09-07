Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51. Torrid has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

