Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

TPDKY stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

