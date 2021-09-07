TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,784. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.60. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

